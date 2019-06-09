Ein Link zum Festlegen Ihres Kennworts wurde gesendet an: Für den Zugriff auf Ihre Käufe benötigen Sie in Zukunft ein Kennwort.
Portfolio:

    Lilly

    Düsseldorf based Illustrator and Designer Lilly Friedeberg works mostly with outlines and combines her colorful illustrations with an abstract and graphic style. She studied Design in Berlin and Düsseldorf and founded her own studio (Design Studio B.O.B) with two other designers in 2018. She is also represented for Illustration by the german agent Kombinatrotweiss.

    http://www.lillyfriedeberg.com/